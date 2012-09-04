LIMA, Sept 4 Peru's economy is showing more
dynamism than expected in spite of global woes and should grow
more than 6 percent this year, Finance Minister Luis Miguel
Castilla told Congress on Tuesday.
Castilla, who had previously pointed toward growth of 6
percent or slightly less, said the country's leading indicators
were surging. Imports of capital goods were up by around 20
percent in July and car sales had soared some 50 percent on the
year.
"We expect the economy will grow above 6 percent this year,
which will set the foundation for growth going forward," he
said.
He also said the expansion appears to be broadly-based, with
domestic demand showing strength not just in the capital of
Lima, but in provincial cities as well. That is helping Peru
grow faster than its South American peers.
"One has to look at what's happening not just in Lima but in
urban areas of the country where there is a construction boom
and lots of demand for cement," he said.
INFLATION TO SLOW TO 2 PCT
Castilla noted that Peru has one of the region's lowest
rates of inflation, which should slow to 2 percent in 2013 - the
midpoint of the central bank's annual 1 percent to 3 percent
target range.
Inflation in August sped up to 0.51 percent due to higher
food prices for wheat and soy, which Peru imports.
Seasonal factors also push up prices at times for locally
grown vegetables and fruits, but the central bank has signaled
that it is reluctant to alter monetary policy because of
"imported" inflation related to external supply shocks.
It has said 12-month inflation should fall below 3 percent
later this year and has held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25
percent for the past 15 months.
The central bank is expected to hold rates again at its next
monetary policy meeting on Thursday, though it has raised
deposit requirements on bank accounts twice since April to curb
appreciation of the local currency and credit expansion. Those
moves have made monetary policy slightly more
restrictive.