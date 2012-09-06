* Rate kept at 4.25 percent, as expected
* Inflation seen inside 1 to 3 percent soon
* Economic expansion headed toward 6 pct this year
LIMA, Sept 6 Peru's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for
the 16th straight month on Thursday, betting inflation will cool
to within its target range by the end of the year.
All economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the rate
would be kept unchanged as the central bank expects external
price shocks to retreat, allowing inflation to ease to inside
its 1 to 3 percent target soon.
Even as Peru's economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion
this year - the fastest pace in South America - the central bank
has emphasized that inflation has been pressured by external
supply shocks, not domestic demand.
August inflation came in higher than expected at 0.51
percent because of higher food prices that put annualized
inflation at 3.53 percent. Excluding food and fuel, 12-month
inflation was 2.4 percent.
"This decision takes into account temporary supply factors
that have been reflected in inflation, a domestic context of
economic growth near its potential, external uncertainty in
global financial markets, less favorable terms of trade, and
expectations of less growth in developed and emerging
economies," it said in a statement.
It sounded slightly more concerned about global economic
weakness - which has led some economists to say the bank could
consider trimming interest rates once inflation cools and that
rate hikes are unlikely.
The central bank has described its current monetary stance
as slightly tighter than neutral. It has raised reserve
requirements twice this year - most recently on Aug. 31 - to
discourage speculative capital inflows as the local currency
trades at its strongest level in more than 15 years.
"Some current and leading indicators show economic activity
is near its long-term sustainable level, though indicators
linked to the external market show weak performance. Global
economic indicators of growth show uncertainty that is more
acute," it said.
Peru's potential growth rate is normally seen around 6 or
6.5 percent.
The Andean country is a top exporter of minerals, which
drive 60 percent of its international shipments. But exports
have slumped in recent months and a domestic construction and
consumption boom is now leading expansion.