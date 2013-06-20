LIMA, June 20 Peru's central bank trimmed its 2013 economic growth outlook to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent on Thursday as a tough global economy crimps demand and prices for the country's minerals exports.

It also slashed its forecast for the 2013 trade surplus to $675 million from $2.77 billion.

But domestic demand, which has led growth in recent years, remains strong - contributing to a wider view for the current account deficit, now expected at 4.4 percent of gross domestic product this year as imports remain robust.

In March, the central bank had forecast a current account gap for this year of 4 percent of GDP.

The government, which has won plaudits from rating agencies for its sound fiscal management, will likely post a fiscal surplus this year of 0.7 percent of GDP, the central bank said. Its earlier forecast was for a fiscal surplus of 1 percent of GDP.