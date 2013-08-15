LIMA Aug 15 Peru's economic growth slowed to 4.4 percent in June compared with a year ago, official data showed on Thursday, as domestic demand that helped offset weaker mineral exports faltered.

The official figure for June was below the 5.2 percent growth rate forecast in a Reuters poll.

The economy expanded 5.1 percent in the second quarter compared with the same three-month period in 2012, and 5.69 percent in the 12 months through June.

Last year Peru's economy expanded 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region.

Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Thursday that the Andean country is entering a phase of slower growth mainly because of weaker prices for its mineral exports.

Peru is a top global producer of copper, silver, gold and other minerals, but those exports have weakened on softer global growth.

Robust domestic demand that helped offset slumping exports has slowed in recent months.

Construction activity in June slowed for the second month in a row to expand 6.98 percent - below double-digit rates posted in previous months.

The country's mining and energy sector picked up slightly to expand 5.97 percent in June compared to the same month last year.

In June manufacturing activity grew 2.8 percent, retail 5.02 percent and fishing 2.17 percent, while the agriculture sector contracted 0.63 percent.

The government statistics agency also said on Thursday it was revising down official monthly growth figures posted earlier this year. The economic expansion in March was 2.4 percent instead of 3.01 percent and in May 4.8 percent instead of 4.96 percent.

The jobless rate in metropolitan Lima averaged 6 percent in the three months through July, officials said.