LIMA Aug 28 Peru will likely post a $720
million trade deficit this year - the first gap in more than a
decade - instead of the $644 million surplus the government had
forecast in May, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Peru will also probably register a trade deficit of around
$485 million in 2014 instead of the $708 million surplus
forecast earlier, the finance ministry said in a periodic
report.
The Andean country's mineral exports have been hit harder
than expected this year by softer demand from buyers including
China and weaker global prices.
"In terms of our traditional exports we are seeing two
effects - decreased volumes of output and decreased prices,"
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said in a televised
presentation to Congress.
The central bank said on Tuesday that it expects even deeper
trade deficits this year and next - a $1 billion trade deficit
in 2013 and an $800 million gap in 2014.
In 2012, Peru posted a $4.5 billion trade surplus, which was
half the size of the surplus in 2011.
Peru, a global miner that relies on shipments of minerals
like copper, gold and silver for about 60 percent of its export
earnings, has not posted a trade deficit since 2001.
Peru's economy has slowed this year on slacking exports and
somewhat milder domestic demand, and Castilla said on Tuesday
that the economy would probably expand 5.7 percent instead of
the 6.3 percent estimated earlier.
On Wednesday the finance ministry also said it was raising
the official forecast for inflation in 2013 from an earlier
estimate of 2 percent to 2.6 percent, which is still within the
central bank's target range of 1 to 3 percent.
The central bank has held the interest rate steady at 4.25
percent for more than two years.
The government is also now expecting a wider current account
deficit in 2013 - 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
instead of 4.4 percent - and a smaller fiscal surplus of 0.3
percent of GDP instead of 0.7 percent.