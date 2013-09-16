LIMA, Sept 16 Peru's economy grew 4.5 percent in July from the same month a year ago, but shrunk 1 percent compared with June, the government statistics agency INEI said on Monday.

The official figure for July came in below the 4.75 percent expansion rate forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and below the 7.6 percent surge Peru posted in July 2012.

In the first seven months of this year the economy grew 5 percent.

Last year, Peru registered growth of 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region, but growth has slipped this year on weaker mineral exports and slightly softer domestic demand.

Growth in July was led by construction activity, which rose 11.4 percent, and a 7.65 percent expansion in services.

Manufacturing in July expanded 1.4 percent, commercial activities 4.34 percent, and utilities 7.09 percent, while agriculture shrunk 1.56 percent.

Mining and hydrocarbon productivity grew 3.5 percent in July.

Peru is the world's third biggest copper exporter, second biggest silver exporter, and sixth largest gold exporter.

But softer demand from big buyers like China and lower global prices for minerals this year have turned the $4 billion trade surplus the central bank forecast at the start of this year into a forecast for a $1 billion trade gap.

The government has revised down its forecast for 2013 economic expansion to 5.7 percent.

In the 12 months through July the economy grew 5.4 percent.