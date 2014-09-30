LIMA, Sept 30 Peru's central bank widened its
view of this year's trade deficit to $3.196 billion from its
previous estimate of a $2.611 billion shortfall, a central bank
presentation submitted to Congress showed on Tuesday.
The monetary authority also cut its forecast for economic
growth this year to 3.5 percent, under the 3.5 percent to 4
percent range forecast by the central bank president last week.
This year's fiscal balance will likely be neutral this year,
the central bank said, trimming its previous view of a 0.2
percent surplus.
(Reporting By Dante Alva; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)