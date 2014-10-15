(Adds details, context)
LIMA Oct 15 Peru's economy grew 1.24
percent in August from a year earlier, slightly above
expectations but still one of the weakest monthly expansions in
recent years, official data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the global minerals
exporter's economy to expand 1.15 percent in August.
The official figure was well below the 5.72 percent jump in
August 2013 and only slightly stronger than July's 1.16 percent
year-on-year expansion.
The government has said that July marked the start of a
rebound from an unexpectedly sharp economic slowdown this year.
Peru posted average annual growth of 6.4 percent over the
past decade, due largely to record-high mineral prices.
But tumbling mining exports and ebbing private investment
have dampened initial expectations for a 6 percent expansion
this year.
The economy grew 2.75 percent in the first eight months of
2014 from the same period last year, said state statistics
agency Inei.
In the 12 months through August, the economy grew by 4.07
percent.
Growth in August was led by retail and agriculture and
dragged down by shrinking mining, manufacturing and construction
activity.
The finance ministry has said it now expects an expansion of
about 3 percent this year.
The economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in
August from July, Inei said.
