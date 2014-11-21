UPDATE 4-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Peru's economy grew 1.76 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said on Friday, underscoring the sharp slowdown in the Andean nation's economy caused by tumbling mineral exports.
The July-September growth figure mirrored the 1.72 percent expansion recorded in the previous quarter and was far below the 5.2 percent registered in the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.