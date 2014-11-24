(New throughout, adds comments, background)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Nov 24 Peru's finance minister on Monday
forecast a 2014 budget deficit of around 0.3 percent to 0.4
percent of gross domestic product, revising the previous
official forecast for a zero deficit this year followed by a
deficit next year.
"Starting this year, not next, Peru is going to have a
slight fiscal deficit," Finance Minister Alonso Segura said on
Monday in a speech at a banking event.
The government of President Ollanta Humala is boosting
public spending to counter Peru's worst economic slowdown in
five years. Last week, the government lifted its forecast for
the 2015 budget deficit after announcing new tax cuts to revive
growth.
Peru will finance next year's budget deficit mainly through
new government bonds issued on the local market, Segura said.
He added that Peru might again tap global markets with bonds
in the local sol currency. Late last month, Peru sold bonds
denominated in soles in international markets for the first time
in two years.
Peru's last annual budget gap was in 2010, when the
government registered a deficit equal to 0.2 percent of GDP.
In 2013, Peru's economy expanded 5.8 percent and the
government posted a budget surplus of 0.9 percent of GDP.
Segura has said that economic growth this year, dragged down
by weak mining activity and slipping private investments, will
likely reach only about 2.8 percent.
Public investments in infrastructure projects and social
programs will help get growth back on track, though at the
expense of balanced government books in the short term, Segura
said.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)