By Sujata Rao and Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 3
LONDON, Sept 3 Peru's economic growth pace may
slow to 4 percent in 2014, less than previously expected, but
easing inflation is offering room to ease monetary policy,
central bank governor Julio Velarde said in an interview.
Speaking to Reuters and Reuters Television on the sidelines
of an investment conference in London on Thursday, Velarde said:
"What we are seeing gives us more room for expansionary monetary
policies ... if inflation is negative it gives us more room."
Velarde was referring to recent data that showed inflation
had unexpectedly shrunk by 0.09 percent in August, bringing the
annual rate back into the central bank's 1-3 percent target band
for the first time this year.
Velarde predicted inflation would come in at 2.8 percent
this year and slow further next year.
"We have some space because our projection for inflation is
that it will continue being lower month after month. We expect
it to finish (at) 2 percent next year," he added.
The central bank surprised markets last month by not cutting
interest rates from 3.75 percent.
Peru's economic growth has slowed to five-year lows, hit by
a fall in metals prices driven by lower demand from China. The
economy grew 3.3 percent in the first half of 2014 versus a year
earlier, and GDP grew 0.3 percent in June.
Velarde said he saw the June number as marking the low point
but he forecast 2014 full-year growth to be 4 percent, lower
than the official central bank forecast from July of 4.4
percent. He stuck to a prediction of 6 percent for next year.
"We are talking of 4 percent. In the third quarter, we
expect 3.7 percent (growth) and 5.2 percent in the fourth
quarter and why in Q4 the big increase? It is because of a
recovery of investment which had been declining ... Lots of new
(mining) projects happened during the time of high (copper and
gold) prices and those will now come forward," he said.
The slowdown has taken a toll on Peru's sol currency which
recently plumbed four-year lows against the dollar. The
sol, like most emerging currencies, has also been hurt by dollar
strength, caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves towards
ending its bond-buying programme.
Velarde however, indicated he was not worried about the
currency, adding: "We are close to fundamentals."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Chris Vellacott; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)