By Omar Mariluz

LIMA Nov 23 Peru's economy should grow 6.7 percent this year but a tough global economy and the debt crisis in Europe could crimp long-run annual growth of 6 percent, Finance Minister Luis Castilla said on Wednesday.

Castilla, whose growth estimate is just underneath the central bank's 6.8 percent forecast, said prices for Peruvian mineral exports have eased over the last few months, a factor that could slow expansion in what has been one of the fastest-growing countries in Latin America.

"The current environment is complex and even though Peru has the ability to grow around 6 percent with low inflation, but to do so we must continue to attract significant levels of private investment," Castilla told lawmakers in Congress.

Peru has lined up about $50 billion in mining and oil investments for the next decade, and President Ollanta Humala has received pledges of about $15 billion in private investment over the past three months.

The central bank expects Peru's surging economy to slow to 5.7 percent expansion next year, so long as there isn't more acute fallout from financial turbulence in Europe.

A troubled German bond sale on Wednesday sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution. [ID:nL5E7MN309]

In 2009, during the depth of the last global crisis, Peru's economy slowed to a crawl of less than 1 percent after booming around 9 percent a year earlier.

"The world still hasn't collapsed ... what has increased is the degree of uncertainty," Central Bank President Julio Velarde told reporters.

He said financial markets want to see a credible entity step forward to can provide deep liquidity to troubled European countries.

"(The worsening of the crisis) is a subject all central banks have feared. Thankfully, this has not driven up interest rates on dollars," he said. (Writing by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Diane Craft)