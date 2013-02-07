BRIEF-Alere announces commencement of additional consent solicitations for Co's notes
* Alere Inc announces commencement of additional consent solicitations for Alere Inc's notes
LIMA Feb 7 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 21st straight month on Thursday, as inflation runs within the annual target range of 1-3 percent even as the economy hurtles along at 6 percent.
* Arrow Electronics - commencement of cash tender offer for up to $285.0 million total consideration for its outstanding 7.50% senior debentures due 2027