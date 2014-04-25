LIMA, April 25 Peru's central bank said on Friday that it expects a $945 million trade deficit this year instead of a $40 million surplus as it forecast in December.

The bank also narrowed its view of the 2014 current account deficit to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product from its previous forecast of 4.6 percent.

The fiscal surplus this year will likely be bigger than previously expected, the bank said in a quarterly report - 0.3 percent of GDP instead of 0.1 percent.

Earlier this week the central bank said that it cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 5.5 percent from 6 percent.

(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)