LIMA, April 25 Peru's central bank said on
Friday that it expects a $945 million trade deficit this year
instead of a $40 million surplus as it forecast in December.
The bank also narrowed its view of the 2014 current account
deficit to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product from its
previous forecast of 4.6 percent.
The fiscal surplus this year will likely be bigger than
previously expected, the bank said in a quarterly report - 0.3
percent of GDP instead of 0.1 percent.
Earlier this week the central bank said that it cut its
forecast for economic growth this year to 5.5 percent from 6
percent.
