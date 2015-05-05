LIMA May 5 Manufacturing activity in Peru will
likely grow between 3 percent and 4 percent this year due to a
rebound in fishmeal processing, helping to power an expected
economic rebound, the country's production minister said on
Tuesday.
Last year manufacturing fell 3.3 percent as fishmeal
factories struggled with scant anchovy supplies because of warm
waters.
Manufacturing in Peru, which also includes metals and oil
refining, typically makes up around 15 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP).
Peru's Production Minister Piero Ghezzi said he expects a
"very strong" recovery in the fishing sector this year as a
successful first season wraps up.
Peru is the world's biggest supplier of fishmeal.
February's weaker-than-expected 0.94 percent economic
expansion likely marked the end of a sharp slowdown, Ghezzi
added.
Growth, however, has repeatedly missed government forecasts
for a recovery over the past year.
Peru's mining-driven economy expanded by 2.35 percent last
year - its weakest pace of growth in five years - as metals
exports slumped on low global commodity prices.
The government now estimates that GDP will rise between 3.5
percent and 4.5 percent this year and 5.5 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Mitra Taj)