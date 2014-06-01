LIMA, June 1 Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.23 percent in May as the annual inflation rate clocked in at 3.56 percent - above the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target range for the fifth month in a row, official data showed on Sunday. The price index for metropolitan Lima, which Peru's central bank uses to guide monetary policy, has risen 2.07 percent so far this year. The May reading was below last month's rate of 0.39 percent, as prices for some agricultural produce and transport fell, but above a Reuters poll for a 0.17 percent rise. May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Monthly rate +0.23 +0.39 +0.19 12-month rate +3.56 +3.52 +2.46 (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)