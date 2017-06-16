LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde said in a news conference to discuss the bank's quarterly report that June inflation would likely be around zero or even negative. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)