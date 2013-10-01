LIMA, Oct 1 Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.11 percent in September as inflation cooled to within the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, official data showed on Tuesday. The price index for metropolitan Lima, which Peru's central bank uses to guide monetary policy, has risen 2.87 percent so far this year and 2.83 percent in the 12 months through September. The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for more than two years. September August September 2012 Monthly rate +0.11 +0.54 +0.54 12-month rate +2.83 +3.28 +3.74