LIMA, July 9 Peru's central bank said on
Thursday that it was watching inflation and would change its
monetary policy stance if needed amid expectations of a higher
annual rate - marking a shift toward a less expansive posture.
"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and
its determinants to consider, if necessary, changes in the
monetary policy stance," the bank said in a statement after it
held the benchmark interest rate for the sixth month in a row.
All 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central
bank to leave the key rate unchanged at 3.25 percent amid weak
growth and a depreciating currency that has squeezed consumer
prices.
The central bank's remarks were the first in at least a year
to note that "inflationary expectations have risen," though it
added that they remained within its 1 to 3 percent target range.
In previous consecutive statements the bank said
"inflationary expectations remain anchored in the target range."
The annual inflation rate rose to 3.54 percent in June,
above the central bank's 3 percent target ceiling for the fourth
month in a row.
