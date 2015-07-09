(Adds context on Reuters poll, context)

LIMA, July 9 Peru's central bank said on Thursday that it was watching inflation and would change its monetary policy stance if needed amid expectations of a higher annual rate - marking a shift toward a less expansive posture.

"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and its determinants to consider, if necessary, changes in the monetary policy stance," the bank said in a statement after it held the benchmark interest rate for the sixth month in a row.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to leave the key rate unchanged at 3.25 percent amid weak growth and a depreciating currency that has squeezed consumer prices.

The central bank's remarks were the first in at least a year to note that "inflationary expectations have risen," though it added that they remained within its 1 to 3 percent target range.

In previous consecutive statements the bank said "inflationary expectations remain anchored in the target range."

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.54 percent in June, above the central bank's 3 percent target ceiling for the fourth month in a row.

