LIMA, July 9 Peru's central bank said Thursday
that it was watching inflation and would change its monetary
policy stance if needed amid expectations of a higher annual
rate - marking a shift toward a less expansive posture.
"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and
its determinants to consider, if necessary, changes in the
monetary policy stance," the bank said in a statement after it
held the benchmark interest rate for the sixth month in a row.
All 15 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central
bank to leave the key rate unchanged at 3.25 percent amid weak
growth and a depreciating currency that has squeezed consumer
prices.
The central bank's remarks were the first in at least a year
to note that "inflationary expectations have risen," though it
added that they remained within its 1 to 3 percent target range.
In previous consecutive statements the bank said
"inflationary expectations remain anchored in the target range."
The annual inflation rate rose to 3.54 percent in June,
above the central bank's 3 percent target ceiling for the fourth
month in a row.
Local fuel shortages and a port strike added to currency
pressures on prices in recent months.
The sol currency's expected ongoing slide
and unusual weather because of El Nino could further stoke price
hikes in the months ahead.
However, Peru's central bank president has noted that prices
have risen because of supply factors and said the annual
inflation rate should ease to 3 percent by the end of the year.
The central bank reiterated in its statement that economic
growth remains under its potential.
Peru posted its fastest monthly expansion in April but the
finance minister said growth likely slowed again in May.
In the 12 months through April the economy expanded by 1.74
percent from the same period a year earlier.
Annual rates topped 6 percent in most of the previous
decade.
