(New throughout, adds details of inflation forecasts,
background on inflation rates)
LIMA Nov 18 Peru's central bank raised its view
of 2015 inflation to 3.9 percent on Wednesday and said
reanchoring inflation expectations were "fundamental" in
determining increases to the benchmark interest rate.
The central bank's last forecast in September put full-year
2015 inflation at between 3.4 and 3.6 percent. Since then, the
annual inflation rate has eased to 3.66 percent from 4.04
percent.
But the bank's general manager, Renzo Rossini, said a spike
in food prices this month and the impact of the sol currency's
depreciation on prices would push up the inflation rate in what
remains of 2015.
"But what's important is inflation in the future, and how
expectations evolve," Rossini said at a Thomson Reuters forum.
The central bank wants to push inflation expectations back
down toward its target range of 1 to 3 percent.
Rossini said that inflation expectations would be
"fundamental" to the central bank's monetary policy going
forward.
Analyst expectations for inflation remained largely stable
in a central bank poll last month, easing to 3.2 percent from
3.3 percent for 2016 but staying at 3.8 percent for 2015.
"They still haven't lowered, but we'll have to see what the next
poll says," Rossini said.
The central bank raised the interest rate in September to
tame currency-driven inflation after expectations spiked to
above the target ceiling.
The central bank survey of analyst expectations for
inflation is scheduled for publication early next month.
Next year inflation should cool to 2.9 percent, Rossini
said.
Last week central bank hinted at a rate hike in its December
policy meeting, scheduled just ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
Expectations for a Fed rate hike have stoked demand for
dollars in the local spot market. The sol has been trading
around its weakest level in more than nine years, despite
frequent interventions by the central bank.
But Rossini said that the central bank thinks the sol is
operating near its fundamentals, despite short-term volatility.
"We consider that it is near equilibrium right now...it's at
a competitive level," Rossini said.
The central bank also widened its view of the current
account deficit for this year and next, and trimmed its 2015
growth outlook to 3.0 percent from the 3.1 percent it had
forecast in September.
Growth should come in at 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter
from the same period a year ago, Rossini said.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)