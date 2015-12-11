(New throughout)
LIMA Dec 11 Peru's central bank would likely
hike the benchmark interest rate again if private economists'
expectations for inflation continue to rise above target and the
real interest rate falls, the bank's chief economist said on
Friday.
The central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate on
Thursday to 3.75 percent to tame above-target inflation.
The rate hike was the second in four months, and
was made after a spike in consumer prices in November pushed the
inflation rate to a nearly four-year high of 4.17 percent, above
the central bank's 1-3 percent target range.
The bank's chief economist, Adrian Armas, told reporters on
a conference call that without any additional changes to
monetary policy the real interest rate should gradually rise as
inflation cools.
But if the real interest rate falls and inflation
expectations rise, "it's almost certain that the central bank is
going to react by raising the benchmark interest rate," Armas
said.
The real interest rate is the benchmark interest rate after
inflation is taken into account.
Armas called the current real interest rate of 0.50 percent
"very low" and said monetary policy was still expansive even
after Thursday's move.
"An important factor in determining inflation is precisely
how economic agents form their expectations of price increases,"
Armas said.
Analyst and bank expectations for inflation in full-year
2015, 2016 remained above-target in a central bank poll this
month. The poll was conducted before a recent spike in inflation
became public and was the first to include October's relatively
low rise in consumer prices, suggesting the next survey might
project a gloomier outlook.
Armas said the central bank expects a lower rise in consumer
prices in November despite the sol currency's
nearly 3 percent depreciation last month.
The sol's slide against the dollar amid expectations for a
rate hike in the United States has fanned inflation in Peru's
highly dollarized economy this year.
The central bank last estimated 2015 inflation at 3.9
percent.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay and Grant
McCool)