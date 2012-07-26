LIMA, July 25 Inflation in Peru should be close to zero percent in July, though consumer prices could later be pressured if international food prices continue to rise, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.

Peru's consumer price index edged down 0.04 percent in June from the previous month and will likely hold steady again in July as local food costs dropped after rising for months due to rainstorms in the mountains and jungle regions.

"Inflation in July will be near zero," Velarde told journalists.

Inflation in Peru is particularly sensitive to food prices, both local and international, because food makes up about half of the country's consumer price index. Peru imports some staple goods, including grains, and grows fruits and vegetables.

A severe drought in the heartland of the United States has pressured grain prices on international markets in recent weeks.

"The thing that worries me is the impact food prices will have (on inflation) if this tendency continues," Velarde said.

Consumer prices for the 12 months through June were up 4 percent, above the central bank's 1-to-3 percent target range but below the 4.14 percent recorded in the 12 months through May. Inflation is expected to reach the target by year's end.

The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent for 14 months and is expected to continue to do so in the near term as inflation cools and the economy is expected to be South America's fastest growing this year.