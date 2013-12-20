BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
LIMA Dec 20 Consumer prices in Peru will likely rise less than 0.26 percent in December, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027