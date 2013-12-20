BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
LIMA Dec 20 Inflation in Peru in 2013 will likely be 2.8 or 2.9 percent, at the upper limit of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday.
The central bank had previously estimated Peru would post 2.9 percent inflation this year.
Next year inflation will likely cool to 2 percent, Velarde said.
The central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years in November to counter an economic slowdown.
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027