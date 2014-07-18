PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LIMA, July 18 Peru's central bank revised upwards its view of inflation for 2014 to 2.8 percent from its previous estimate in April of 2.5 to 2.6 percent, the bank's president Julio Velarde said on Friday.
Velarde added that inflation will likely cool to its goal of 2 percent next year. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock