LIMA, July 18 Peru's central bank revised upwards its view of inflation for 2014 to 2.8 percent from its previous estimate in April of 2.5 to 2.6 percent, the bank's president Julio Velarde said on Friday.

Velarde added that inflation will likely cool to its goal of 2 percent next year. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)