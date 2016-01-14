(Adds context, quote from central bank)
LIMA Jan 14 Peru's central bank raised its
benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday as
expected, its second hike in a row as it battles to keep
inflation expectations from rising further.
Eight of 14 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the
25 basis-point increase after inflation surprised on the upside
for a third straight month in December and private forecasts for
2016 inflation crept higher above its 1-3 percent target range.
The hike was the third in the past five months as the sol
currency's depreciation drove up prices in the
global mining powerhouse.
The central bank said that inflation that reached a
four-year high of 4.4 percent at the end of 2015 was driven by
the currency's depreciation and temporary supply factors such as
up food and transport costs.
"They should not translate in a generalized way to the rest
of prices in the economy," the central banks said in a
statement.
