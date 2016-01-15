(Adds context, analyst forecast)
LIMA Jan 14 Peru's central bank raised its
benchmark interest rate to 4 percent on Thursday as
expected, its second hike in a row as it battles to keep
inflation expectations from rising further.
Eight of 14 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the
25 basis-point increase after inflation surprised on the upside
for a third straight month in December and private forecasts for
2016 inflation crept higher, above its 1-3 percent target range.
The hike was the bank's third in the past five months as the
sol currency's depreciation drove up prices in
the global mining powerhouse.
The central bank said that the sol's slide against the
dollar and temporary supply factors such as food and transport
costs had pushed up inflation to a four-year high of 4.4 percent
at the end of 2015.
"This should not translate in a generalized way to the rest
of prices in the economy," the central bank said in a statement.
It emphasized that core inflation increased only slightly in
December to 3.49 percent.
Peru was the first of its regional peers, Chile and
Colombia, to raise the interest rate last year amid weak
economic growth.
Earlier on Thursday, Chile's central bank held the benchmark
interest rate steady at 3.50 percent but maintained its bias
toward tightening in the coming months.
Peru's central bank reiterated that it could adjust the rate
again if needed and that it expects economic growth to approach
its potential rate this year.
A gradual economic recovery is underway in the Andean
country thanks to surging copper output from new mines.
Pedro Tuesta, a senior Latin American economist for 4Cast,
said resilient domestic demand and the currency's decline would
likely force the bank to raise the interest rate at least twice
more before a new president takes office in late July.
Expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy and worries
about China, a major buyer of Peru's key mineral exports, have
fueled the sol's 15 percent drop against the dollar in the past
year. The central bank has said the exchange rate caused
two-thirds of the core inflation rate in 2015.
