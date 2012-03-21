LIMA, March 21 Peru plans to launch joint
government-private sector investment projects totaling more than
$10 billion this year and next, Finance Minister Luis Miguel
Castilla said on Wednesday.
Solid domestic demand has helped power Peru's economy and
withstand downward pressure from Europe's debt woes and slow
U.S. growth. Peru is on track to be one of the fastest-growing
countries in Latin America this year.
"Investment is vital to keep (economic) growth rates above 6
percent," Castilla said, adding that the investment program
would begin in May and that 40 percent of total funds for the
$10.35 billion investment plan would come from the public
sector.
Much of the investment will be focused on infrastructure
schemes, he said.
In an interview with Reuters last week, Castilla said he has
ramped up public investments by 30 percent this year after last
year's restrictive fiscal stance.
Private-sector investment is also recovering as confidence
builds in the government of President Ollanta Humala, a former
left-wing hardliner who took office in July after recasting
himself as a market-friendly centrist.
Castilla said private sector investments should rise 10
percent this year, better than in recent months, but still
lagging the brisk rates registered nearly two years ago when the
Andean country's economy was growing by almost 10 percent.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz and Marco Aquino; Writing by Luis
Andres Henao Editing by W Simon)