LIMA, July 10 The chief of Peru's constitutional court on Wednesday pushed back against President Ollanta Humala for asking the court to delay a ruling that could force the government to finally pay billions of dollars in 40-year-old land reform bonds.

Oscar Urviola, the head of the court, said it was important to resolve the debt controversy to boost investor confidence. The government has resisted paying up since the court told it to do so 12 years ago.

On Tuesday, Humala said in a televised interview that the court should abstain from ruling on "sensitive" cases like the land bonds until Congress names new members to the court in coming weeks.