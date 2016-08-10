(Recasts lead with reason for longer timeframe; adds quote from
Thorne, background)
LIMA Aug 10 Peru's finance minister scaled back
the timeframe for reducing the government's budget deficit to 1
percent of gross domestic product, saying it had unexpectedly
swollen before centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski took
office last month.
The finance minister, Alfredo Thorne, said the 3.2 percent
budget deficit that Kuczynski inherited from the previous
government of Ollanta Humala is too big to trim to 2.5 percent
by the end of the year.
Instead, the deficit will likely end 2016 at 3 percent, and
a reduction to 2.5 percent will be proposed for 2017, Thorne
said. Humala had proposed a 1.8 percent deficit in 2017.
"Making an adjustment from 3 percent to 1.8 percent is a
very abrupt change and could sacrifice still-weak economic
growth," Thorne said in a televised press conference on
Wednesday. "What we're committing to is reducing the deficit
gradually to 1 percent in 2021."
As a candidate, Kuczynski, a former investment banker, had
proposed running a 3 percent fiscal deficit in 2017-2019 to
support growth in Peru, a global minerals exporter whose growth
has slowed after a decade-long commodities boom. But Thorne
tightened that target after credit ratings agencies expressed
concern.
The annual economic growth rate firmed to its potential pace
of 4 percent in May thanks to surging copper output, but
domestic demand has remained relatively weak.
Kuczynski aims to raise economic growth to at least 5
percent per year with reforms that include trimming the
value-added tax rate, slashing red tape and pushing out
infrastructure projects built through public-private
partnerships.
Kuczynski's government will send its 2017 budget proposal to
the opposition-controlled Congress Aug. 30. Thorne said working
with a 2.5 percent deficit next year instead of 1.8 percent will
give the government an additional 5 billion soles ($1.5 billion)
to spend on investments in running water, education and health
care.
Thorne estimated that tax revenues would grow by 2
percentage points in the next two to three years if Congress
agrees to give Kuczynski special powers to legislate his
reforms.
($1=3.3 soles)
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie
Adler)