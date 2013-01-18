JGBs retreat as Tokyo stocks advance to near 2-year high
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.
LIMA Jan 18 Peru's central bank lifted the foreign investment ceiling for pension funds from 30 to 32 percent, the central bank said on Friday.
The decision will allow Peru's private pension funds to invest an additional $750 million in international markets, and comes as the monetary authority struggles to control inflows of foreign capital as the local currency trades at some of its highest levels in more than 16 years.
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth likely remained strong in May, a further sign of an acceleration in economic activity that would effectively seal the case for an interest rate increase this month despite sluggish wage gains.