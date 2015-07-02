(Adds more comments from minister)
PARACAS, Peru, July 2 Growing levels of
political "noise" from squabbling parties ahead of elections in
Peru next year is hurting economic growth and will likely dampen
the still-fragile recovery, the finance minister said on
Thursday.
"Unfortunately the political cycle in Peru is having an
impact...that must be acknowledged," Alonso Segura said in an
interview. "It's self-imposed harm to the economy."
Segura said growth in May likely decelerated to a rate
slower than April's 4.25 percent year-on-year pace, the
mining-fueled economy's fastest in 13 months.
But Segura said the economy was showing clear signs of
recovery.
"Peru has past a turning point, but we must be clear, we're
seeing indicators that show private investment falling," Segura
said.
The slowdown had cut tax revenues and could prompt fresh
bond sales in global markets, Segura said.
