LIMA May 2 Peru's poverty rate fell just under
two percentage points to 23.9 percent in 2013 from the prior
year, as a slowing economy impeded President Ollanta Humala's
goal of halving the country's poverty rate to 15 percent by
2016.
Some 490,000 Peruvians were lifted out of poverty in 2013,
the majority in rural areas, the government statistics agency
said on Friday. That leaves around 7.3 million poor in the
population of nearly 40 million.
When he took office, Humala pledged to cut the poverty rate
by the end of his term in July 2016 but a decelerating economy
has crimped those plans.
Growth in 2013 was 5.6 percent, compared to 6.3 percent in
2012. Critics also charge that Humala needs to do much more to
reach his goal.
Peru, a major producer of copper, gold and silver, has
experienced a decade-long economic boom fueled in large part by
mining, but millions of poor Peruvians have been left behind.
In the northern province of Cajamarca, rich in mineral
resources, the poverty rate is still 52.9 percent, the
statistics showed.
Reductions in the poverty rate in rural areas was
principally due to the implementation of social programs, said
Javier Escobal from the United Nations' economic body for Latin
America.
Each percentage point of growth cuts poverty by half a
point, added Escobal on Friday.
A former leftist military officer, Humala has promoted
foreign investment while emphasizing a series of social programs
aimed at helping the poor through cash transfers, support for
pensioners, scholarships and school meals.
