LIMA, July 11 Peru's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent
on Thursday for the 26th straight month, as inflation remains
moderate and the economy expands near its potential.
All 15 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the
monetary authority would again keep the rate steady.
The central bank said it could loosen reserve requirements
on banks to stimulate the economy, as weak global growth
continues to affect the Andean country's mineral exports.
"Current and preliminary indicators of productive activity
show Peruvian economic growth close to its long-term sustainable
level, though indicators linked to external markets still show a
weak performance, affecting prices and volumes of exports," the
central bank said in a statement.
The central bank and government have forecast robust
economic growth this year of around 6 percent, despite a
disappointing expansion of 4.8 percent in the first quarter when
mineral shipments declined on slipping metal prices.
Peru's economy surged 7.65 percent in April compared with
the same month a year ago, the strongest monthly expansion in
nearly two years.
In June consumer prices rose 0.26 percent, leaving inflation
for the last 12 months at 2.77 percent, around the upper limit
of the central bank's target range of 1 to 3 percent.
The central bank said it expects inflation to slow to 2
percent in coming months as supply conditions for food products
improve.
Peru's potential growth rate, the maximum rate the economy
can expand without provoking excessive inflation, is normally
seen around 6 percent or 6.5 percent.
The economy grew 6.3 percent last year, one of the fastest
paces in Latin America.
Peru is a leading global producer of gold, silver, copper,
zinc and tin. Mining has traditionally powered the economy, but
growth in recent years has been led by strong domestic demand.