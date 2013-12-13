LIMA Dec 12 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday as expected, citing inflation cooling to its goal of 2 percent in coming years but describing the economy as growing slower than its potential.

Last month the central bank surprised the market by lowering the interest rate for the first time in more than four years to counter an economic slowdown.

All but one in 12 analysts polled by Reuters forecast the central bank would keep the rate the same as it gauges the impact of last month's 0.25 percent rate cut and waits to see if stronger growth rates forecast for the fourth quarter pan out.

The economy of Peru - a top exporter of copper, silver and gold - has slowed this year on weaker mineral prices and softer demand from major buyers such as China and the United States.

Last year the economy grew by 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region, but by 4.88 percent in the first nine months of 2013.

Aside from the November rate cut, the central bank has loosened reserve requirements on banks several times this year to encourage lending.

"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and its determinants to consider, if needed, additional easing measures in instruments of monetary policy," the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank said annual inflation - now 2.96 percent, at the upper limit of its target range of 1 percent to 3 percent - will likely cool to its goal of 2 percent in 2014 and remain there over the medium term.

The central bank said the economy has been expanding more slowly than it can without stoking inflation but that recent indicators show a global economic recovery is pending, which should boost exports.

The central bank has said it expects the economy to expand by 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter and around 5.2 percent or 5.3 percent all of this year.

Peru's potential growth rate has typically been seen at between 6 percent and 6.5 percent.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde has described current monetary policy as "between neutral and expansive" as the slowdown continues.