* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
LIMA Aug 8 Peru's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for the 27th straight month on Thursday, as the economy expands near potential and inflation is expected to cool in coming months.
* Quorum Health-not able to file annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 due to efforts to amend provisions of existing senior credit facility
LONDON, March 29 The Turkey stock market spotlight was on Halkbank on Wednesday, with its shares set for their biggest one-day fall after the arrest of the company's deputy CEO, while South African assets weakened further on political concerns.