Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
LIMA Dec 12 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday as expected, citing inflation near its goal of 2 percent in coming years but describing the economy as expanding slower than its potential.
Last month the central bank surprised the market by lowering the interest rate for the first time in more than four years to counter an economic slowdown.
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to South Africa early on Tuesday after being ordered home from London by President Jacob Zuma, hours before a court hearing over the closure of accounts belonging to friends of the president.
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.