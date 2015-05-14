BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
LIMA May 14 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.25 percent for the fourth month in a row on Thursday, as expected. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.