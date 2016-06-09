BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
LIMA, June 9 Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for the fourth straight month on Thursday after inflation continued to retreat from a four-year high.
Twelve out of 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate would hold this month.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals