BRIEF-Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 mln
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage:
LIMA, July 14 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the fifth straight month as expected on Thursday after inflation continued to cool toward its target ceiling.
All 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the central bank would keep the key rate unchanged.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rbiHU7) Further company coverage: