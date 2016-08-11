TREASURIES-Bonds rally as U.S. housing data disappoint

(Adds stock weakness, updates prices) * Housing starts unexpectedly fall * U.S. factory output grows in April * Weaker stocks boosts demand for bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showing U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in April, adding to recent economic weakness that has raised new doubts about how many times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. Housing starts dropped 2.6 percent