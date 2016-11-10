BRIEF-Fitch affirms Cameroon at 'B' outlook stable
* Fitch, on Cameroon, says country ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'
LIMA Nov 10 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the ninth month in a row as expected on Thursday, reiterating that it expects inflation to cool to about 3 percent by year end.
All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold, which followed a spike in the annual inflation rate to 3.41 percent last month. The central bank aims to keep the interest rate between 1 and 3 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: