CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
LIMA Jan 12 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the eleventh month in a row as expected on Thursday, forecasting inflation within its 1 to 3 percent target range in the middle of the year.
All 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold after inflation eased to 3.23 percent at the end of 2016. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
ABIDJAN, May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.