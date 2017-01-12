LIMA Jan 12 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the eleventh month in a row as expected on Thursday, forecasting inflation within its 1 to 3 percent target range in the middle of the year.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold after inflation eased to 3.23 percent at the end of 2016. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)