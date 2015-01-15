(Adds comments by central bank, context on currency slide and
economic slowdown)
By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Jan 15 Peru's central bank surprised the
market by cutting the benchmark interest rate 25
basis points to 3.25 percent, following economic growth data for
November that came in far below expectations.
The central bank said the move did not mean the start of a
series of rate reductions.
All but one of 20 analysts polled by Reuters earlier this
week said they thought the monetary authority would hold the
interest rate steady for a fourth straight month to avoid
stoking a steeper slide in the local sol currency
.
But concerns about the ongoing economic lull appear to have
weighed more heavily.
"Most recent indicators of productive activity continue
showing a weak economic cycle, with GDP growth rates under
potential throughout 2014 and significant drops in primary
activities because of negative supply factors," the central bank
said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, the state statistics agency had
released data showing the economy grew by just 0.31 percent
year-on-year in November - the weakest expansion since July
2009.
The central bank did not mention volatility in currency
markets as it did in its statement last month, when it held off
on lowering the interest rate because of the sol's slide.
Late last month, the central bank tightened rules on
currency derivatives to curb speculation it says helped fuel the
sol's 6.4 percent weakening against the U.S. dollar in 2014.
After growth data for November was posted, the sol slid past
the psychological barrier of 3 per dollar for the first time in
more than five years.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)