LIMA, March 12 Peru's central bank left the
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday as
the local sol currency trades near a six-year low and economic
growth remains below its potential.
Thirteen out of 15 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
the central bank would hold the rate for a second month in a row
to avoid prompting a steeper slide in the sol .
The central bank has intervened with $2.79 billion in the
local spot market as the sol has slipped 4 percent against the
dollar so far this year.
The bank lowered the key rate by 25 basis points in January
to encourage growth, its third reduction since July as the
economy grew at its weakest pace since 2009.
The bank said in a statement that recent indicators of
business and consumer expectations continue to point to a weak
economic cycle.
It also reiterated in a statement that growth remains below
its potential rate, the pace at which the economy can expand
without stoking inflation.
It said last month that it now sees the potential growth
rate at about 5 percent. The economy expanded by 1 percent in
the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier.
Peru's mining-fueled economy has slowed sharply over the
past year on lower global mineral prices and weak copper and
gold output.
