LIMA Jan 9 Peru's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent for
the second month in a row on Thursday, while acknowledging again
that the economy is growing at a rate below its potential.
All 10 foreign and local economists polled by Reuters
earlier this week forecast the bank would hold the rate steady.
In November the central bank surprised the market by
lowering the interest rate for the first time in more than four
years to counter an economic slowdown.
The central bank reiterated on Thursday, as it did in
December, that the economy is expanding at a pace slower than
its potential rate and that it would take inflation forecasts
into account if it felt the need to stimulate growth further.
"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and
its determinants in considering, if necessary, additional easing
measures of monetary policy instruments," the bank said in a
statement.
Inflation was 2.86 percent in 2013, near the upper limit of
the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target range. The central bank
expects inflation to cool to its goal of 2 percent this year.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde said last month that
the bank prefers loosening reserve requirements on commercial
banks as it has several times over the past year instead of
further lowering the benchmark rate.
Peru's economy, which expanded at an annual average rate of
6.5 percent over the past decade, probably grew by 5.1 percent
in 2013 as global prices for the Andean country's mineral
exports fell, the central bank has said.
The central bank said indicators point to more robust
economic growth in the fourth quarter and to a global economic
recovery.
Peru is a top producer of copper, gold and silver. Its
potential growth rate, the pace at which the economy can expand
without stoking inflation too much, has typically been seen at
between 6 percent and 6.5 percent.