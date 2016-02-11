GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
LIMA Feb 11 Peru's central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the third straight month on Thursday, citing above-target inflation expectations that threaten to further quicken price increases.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a hike to 4.25 percent, which followed the annual inflation rate's rise to a fresh four-year high. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.