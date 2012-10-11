LIMA Oct 11 Peru's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for
the 17th straight month on Thursday, betting inflation will cool
to within its target range in the next few months.
All 13 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the rate
would again be kept unchanged as the central bank expects
external price shocks to retreat, allowing inflation to slow to
within the ceiling of its 1-3 percent target range in the near
term, even as the economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion
this year.
The central bank on Thursday said inflation would be within
target "in the coming months," a less precise timeline than
previously provided. On other occasions it said the target would
be met by year end.