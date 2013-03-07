Some U.S. bond investors stick to energy bets, say rally has legs
NEW YORK, June 1 Several large investment firms are betting on U.S. energy bonds on the view that they have more room to run even after a sharp rebound in performance in 2016.
LIMA, March 7 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 22nd straight month on Thursday, as inflation runs within the annual target range even as the economy hurtles along at 6 percent.
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's trade surplus rose to a record $7.661 billion last month, government data showed on Thursday, underpinning the country's economic recovery amid a record soy crop and rising automobile sales.